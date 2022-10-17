 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Over 1.5 million apply for pass to enter Qatar

AFP
Oct 17, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST

Qatar 2022: The pass will act as visa, match ticket, transport ticket and give holders access to some fan zones.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in eight stadiums across five cities of Qatar.

Qatar said Sunday that more than 1.5 million people have applied for the compulsory pass for the football World Cup, that begins on November 20.

Saad Al-Suwaidi, head of the Hayya pass service, said that between 1.5 million and 1.7 million people have so far applied for the card, that acts as a visa, match ticket, transport ticket and gives access to some fan zones.

All travellers to Qatar will need the pass to enter from November 1, whether they intend to watch a game or not.

Qatar has said it expects more than one million foreign visitors, as well as hundreds of thousands of domestic fans.

International supporters have to apply for the pass after buying tickets and securing accommodation.

Doha's two international airports are preparing to handle 150,000 entries a day, officials said.

Those crossing by land from Saudi Arabia must take a bus to Doha, or pay a $1,375 fee to drive their own car.

Officials say border officials at the Abu Samra land crossing will be able to process 4,000 people an hour.

AFP
TAGS: #FIFA World Cup 2022 #Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 #Football
first published: Oct 17, 2022 07:12 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.