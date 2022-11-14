FIFA World Cup 2022: Goodbye football's golden age, it's end of an era for Messi, Ronaldo, and many more

Scrambling through the emergencies and disruptions of the pandemic, enduring the relentless volume and pace of post-pandemic football, and praying for freedom from injuries as they push their weary bodies at a World Cup squeezed unfairly into the middle of a football season, a galaxy of the game’s biggest stars will mark the end of an era.

Qatar 2022 will be the last World Cup for the two giants who have defined football for more than a decade — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi — and so much of the conversation is (rightfully) revolving around them, that we may forget the other greats who may call this their swansong: Robert Lewandowski, Luka Modric, Angel Di Maria, Dani Alves, Luis Suarez, Manuel Neuer, Jordi Alba, Thomas Muller and more.

While some of these ageing stars are far removed from their peak, and may play limited roles within their teams, some are at the top of their game and are sure to light up the winter World Cup, no matter the fate of their team.

Lewandowski is on the top of the list for the second category. Poland may not have the collective firepower to go beyond the first knockout stage — the round of 16 — but you still would not bet against Lewa to finish as the tournament’s top scorer. Four games is all one of the greatest strikers ever to play the game will need. Consider his scoring record: With 312 goals in the Bundesliga, he is behind only Gerd Muller in the all-time top-scorer list of the German league. He has been the top scorer in the Bundesliga for seven of the 12 seasons he played in Germany, he is the top scorer across all European leagues in 2021-22 season and the season preceding it. In the 2019-20 season he was the top scorer in each of the competitions as he led Bayern Munich to a historic treble — Bundesliga, German Cup, and the Champions League — the only other player apart from Johann Cruyff (Ajax, 1971-72 season) to do so. This summer, he moved to Barcelona, and despite the Catalan’s teams protracted struggles, has continued to score the way he has always done — if the ball is in the box, Lewa’s there to put it in the back of the net.

That used to be Thomas Muller once — the top scorer for the 2010 World Cup, second on that list in 2014 as Germany lifted the trophy — the 34-year-old attacking player has slowed down since, but what he has given up on the goalscoring front, he has made up for with his uncanny game awareness and positioning and his versatility on the forward line. Muller has made more assists in the Bundesliga than any other player in the league’s history, and while he was out of national contention and reinventing himself at Bayern for a couple of years, he has again become crucial to the Munich club’s big ambitions since the 2021-22 season, when he became the most decorated player in German football with his 11th Bundesliga title. He will play a key part in a resurgent German team that features some of the most exciting young players in the world right now, like Jamal Musiala, as well as another giant who will, along with Muller, bow out at the end of the tournament — Manuel Neuer. Germany’s No.1 goalkeeper since the 2010 World Cup, Neuer is now 36, but his remarkable form for club and country — he is, inarguably, one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of football — has hardly shown any wear and tear. All this, despite Neuer recently revealing that he has had multiple surgeries for skin cancer.

If the 34-year-old Lewandowski is one of the best — if not the best — striker on current form headed to the World Cup, and the same qualifier applies for Neuer, 36, in the goalkeeper’s position, 37-year-old Luka Modric is among the top three attacking midfielders you will have the privilege of watching in action at Qatar. The key component of arguably the best midfield any team can boast of in the last ten years, Modric’s exploits at Real Madrid would have made him this generation’s most talked-about player if it wasn’t for Ronaldo and Messi. He was the only player outside of Messi and Ronaldo to win the Ballon d’Or in more than a decade when he took the award in 2018, the same year that he took Croatia, who were once running the risk of not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, all the way to the tournament’s final in a remarkable display where he stamped his authority on every match no matter who the opponent or what the situation. Before the final (Croatia lost to France), it was revealed that Modric had run more than any other player in the tournament, dribbled more than any other player, and completed most passes in the opponent’s half — he was, of course, the player of the tournament. It is unfair to expect that Modric will repeat that performance in Qatar, but going by his current form, it may be safe to say that he will not be far from that audacious standard.

Add those names then, to the litany of swansong players — it’s not just Messi, but also his most trusted colleague Di Maria, hoping and plotting together to give themselves the perfect gift to end their stellar careers; not just Ronaldo, but Modric, the man who created so many of Ronaldo’s tsunami of goals for Real Madrid; Lewa, Muller and Neuer, who together made Bayern Munich invincible for a decade in the German league; Suarez, who, with Messi and Neymar, formed the most memorable attacking trio ever to play for any team. This is not just a World Cup. It’s the high-water mark for a generation, the end of one of football’s most gilded epochs.

Rudraneil Sengupta is an independent journalist and author of 'Enter the Dangal: Travels Through India's Wrestling Landscape'. Views expressed are personal.

READ MORE