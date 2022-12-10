 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar's dream slips away again, maybe for the final time

AFP
Dec 10, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Neymar has carried the hopes of a nation into three World Cups since his emergence as a generational talent at Santos. But 2022 could be his last.

Brazil were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by penalty kings Croatia.

Yet another World Cup has ended in tears for Neymar, with football's most expensive player hinting he may not pull on the Brazil shirt again following a painful defeat to Croatia.

The 30-year-old, who gave Brazil the lead during extra time of their quarter-final in Doha with a brilliant individual effort, was distraught after Croatia triumphed on penalties.

Speaking to reporters, his voice trembling with emotion, he admitted he could not "100 percent guarantee" he would be seen in the famous yellow shirt again.

Neymar, who has 124 Brazil caps, will be 34 by the time the next World Cup comes around in North America in 2026.

That is still younger than many leading names in Qatar, from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Luka Modric and Olivier Giroud.

But Brazil's brittle number 10 hinted last year that he would not appear at another World Cup, suggesting in one interview that he might not have the mental strength "to put up with even more football".