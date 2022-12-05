 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar expected to play for Brazil

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday's game against South Korea in the round of 16. The forward missed the final two matches of the group stage after injuring his right ankle in the opening game win over Serbia.

Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup.

Brazil easily moved into the next round without Neymar. No longer bothered by his ankle, Neymar was expected to start and not come off the bench as a precautionary measure if he plays against South Korea.

"I prefer to use my best player from the start," Brazil coach Tite said.

"It's the coach who has to make that decision and take on that responsibility." In footage released by the Brazilian soccer federation, he appeared to be in good condition, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal without signs of his injury.

"Obviously we won't say that it's better to face Brazil when Neymar is playing, but I always prefer when the best players are there," South Korea coach Paulo Bento said.