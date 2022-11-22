 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Jamal Musiala, Alvarez, Gavi... top young talent to watch this World Cup

Rudraneil Sengupta
Nov 22, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

The discovery of young, new players who can send whole stadiums full of people into a frenzy is one of the great joys of the World Cup.

Mentored by Thomas Muller, 19-year-old Jamal Musiala (above) has already played 100 matches for Bayern Munich. (Image via Twitter/@JamalMusiala)

It was not until the last of Brazil’s group stage matches at the 1958 World Cup that the world came to know of a precocious, powerfully built 17-year-old boy called Pele. He didn’t get to do much in that game, but in the next, the quarter-final against Wales, the boy took an assured touch inside the box with his back to the goal, swivelled with excellent close control and scored the goal that would take Brazil to the semis. It was only the beginning. In the next match, against France, the legend of Pele laid its foundation as the boy scored a hat-trick. Then he did it again in the final, becoming the youngest player to play in a World Cup final, score in a World Cup final, score a hat-trick in the World Cup final, and win the World Cup.

The discovery of young, new players who can send whole stadiums full of people into a frenzy is one of the great joys of the World Cup. From 18-year-old Michael Owen in 1998 dazzling everyone with his speed, to 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe scoring in the 2018 final to lead France to the title, it’s hard to think of anything else at a World Cup more gratifying than the success of a fresh-faced teenager.

The World Cup in Qatar will see a handful of preternaturally gifted young players trying to announce themselves on the big stage and, in some cases, shoulder the heavy responsibility of carrying the expectations of footballing powerhouses. Mbappe is young enough to qualify for this list, but is being kept out because he already had his breakthrough in the last Cup and has since gone from strength to strength. Here are some who are still largely untested, at least at the national level, but have shown incredible promise since making their breakthroughs at the club level.

1. Jamal Musiala, 19, Germany

Look at the lean, baby-faced Musiala and it’s hard to believe that this is a boy who has already played 100 games for the Bavarian giants Bayern Munich. Mentored by Thomas Muller at Bayern, Musiala needed just one season to establish himself as not just a regular, but also the spearhead of the club’s vaunted attack. The teenager will also take on that responsibility for Germany at Qatar. With his fierce pace and supreme confidence in front of the goal, it feels almost inevitable that Musiala will be a breakthrough star at this World Cup.