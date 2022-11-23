 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 matches today, time, full schedule

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: The first match of the day is between Croatia and Morocco, followed by Germany taking on Japan.

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar runs from November 20 to December 18.

Day 4 of FIFA World Cup 2022 sees four matches with the first one between Croatia and Morocco. This will be followed by Germany’s opening match against Japan. On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia pulled off possibly the biggest upset in the tournament's history as they beat Argentina 2-1.

Croatia vs Morocco

Croatia, which was the surprise runners-up in 2018 takes on Morocco in the first game. Croatia playmaker Luka Modric has warned his team-mates not to expect a repeat of their heroics from the last World Cup, when the country of just over four million punched above their weight to reach the final. "Whatever we've been through during the 2018 World Cup was an unforgettable experience, but we need to put it aside and focus on what is ahead of us," said Modric.

The Croatia vs Morocco match is at 3:30 pm, India time.

Germany vs Japan

Germany begins its path to World Cup redemption on Wednesday after the 2018 horror show in Russia. As defending champions, Germany crashed out in the group stage in Russia, suffering their earliest World Cup exit since 1938.