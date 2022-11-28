 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time and full schedule

Nov 28, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

The Brazilians take on Switzerland, while Portugal will face Uruguay.

Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was power-packed. In Group E, Costa Rica stunned Japan 1-0, while in Group F, Croatia defeated Canada 4-0. The Spain vs Germany game past midnight ended in a draw.

What will Day 9 in Qatar look like? Here is the full schedule:

Cameroon vs Serbia (3.30 pm)

For Cameroon and Serbia, today's gam at the Al-Janoub Stadium will be crucial since they both lost their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 matches.

The rivals squads will come to the game having learnt important lessons from their defeat at the hands of Switzerland and Brazil.

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song promised the team will improve and not repeat the mistakes of the last game, Sportstar reported.