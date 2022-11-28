FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time and full schedule

Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was power-packed. In Group E, Costa Rica stunned Japan 1-0, while in Group F, Croatia defeated Canada 4-0. The Spain vs Germany game past midnight ended in a draw.

What will Day 9 in Qatar look like? Here is the full schedule:

Cameroon vs Serbia (3.30 pm)

For Cameroon and Serbia, today's gam at the Al-Janoub Stadium will be crucial since they both lost their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 matches.

The rivals squads will come to the game having learnt important lessons from their defeat at the hands of Switzerland and Brazil.

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song promised the team will improve and not repeat the mistakes of the last game, Sportstar reported.

Meanwhile, the Serbian side acknowledged they "raised our hands prematurely in surrender" against Brazil. South Korea vs Ghana (6.30 pm) The Group H rivals will meet today at the Education City Stadium in pursuit of their first victory. South Korea's opening match against Uruguay was a 0-0 draw, while Ghana vs Portugal was a close 2-3. Ghana, who are at the bottom of Group H, will be sent packing if they are defeated by the South Korean side. Monday's game will be the 10th match between the two countries (in all tournaments). Brazil vs Switzerland (9.3o pm) At Stadium 974, tournament favourites Brazil will face a prepared Switzerland at 9.30 pm. The victory over Cameroon give Switzerland "a lot of trust" and they won't be intimidated by five-time champions Brazil, players said. “Every team in this world is beatable,” Swiss defender Borussia Moenchengladbach was quoted as saying by AFP. “We know the challenge, but we are not going to hide away. We know our quality and what we are able to show.” Portugal vs Uruguay (12.30 am) The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side will hope to be at their best in the match against their Group H rivals, since a victory will help them qualify for the last 16. Their match is scheduled to take place at Lusail stadium. (With inputs from AFP)

