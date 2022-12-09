 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time, and full schedule

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 09, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: The final 8 are battle-ready in their quest for glory. The quarterfinal stage begins today and the competition is heating up.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has entered the business end of the tournament as the best eight teams are standing in the aftermath of a goal-frenzied Round-of-16 stage.

The tournament favourite kicks things off as Brazil takes on Croatia in the early kick-off on Thursday while the Netherlands and Argentina will wage war in the battle of traditional heavyweights in the later match.

Let us look at the two matches that start off the final eight stage.

Croatia vs Brazil - 8:30 pm IST

The Europeans will face their sternest test yet as they are tasked with the impossible situation of denying the tournament favourite its record sixth FIFA World Cup title.

However, Croatia is no pushover despite it having a very short history at the biggest stage in international football. The European side has punched well above its weight consistently and was a worthy runner-up in Russia 2018 when it lost to the Juggernaut that is France.