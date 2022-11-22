 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Long injury times - A sign of things to come?

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 22, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs Iran saw 27 minutes of injury time across the two halves while USA vs Wales and Senegal vs Netherlands saw 10 minutes each in the second half. Are we poised for longer matches?

The England vs Iran match was the longest World Cup group stage game of all time. (Image credit: Getty)

Monday saw record-breaking injury time additions across three matches as a total of 47 minutes and 33 seconds were added during the England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, and USA vs Wales matches. In fact, the England vs Iran match broke three FIFA World Cup records. It saw the most minutes added in the first half when the match officials extended it by 14 minutes, which was almost broken in the second half when 13 minutes were added, making it the longest injury time for the second half.
This meant the England vs Iran match was the longest World Cup group stage game of all time, with a total match time of a staggering 117 minutes. This was almost the same amount of time you would get if a match went into extra time (120 minutes).

So, why is there so much injury time at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

This is because FIFA now wants to accurately compensate for the time lost in matches; be it due to incidents, injuries, substitutions, goal celebrations, and even time-wasting by players.

Legendary former referee Pierluigi Collina, who has a seat at the IFAB (International Football Association Board), which oversees football rules and regulations, and is the chairman of the FIFA referees committee, says lengthy injury times will now become the norm.

“What we already did in Russia [2018] was to more accurately calculate the time to be compensated,” he told ESPN prior to the World Cup.

“We told everybody to don’t be surprised if they see the fourth official raising the electronic board with a big number on it, six, seven or eight minutes.

“If you want more active time, we need to be ready to see this kind of additional time given. Think of a match with three goals scored. A celebration normally takes one, one and a half minutes, so with three goals scored, you lose five or six minutes.