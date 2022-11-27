 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Viral photo: Lionel Messi's golden World Cup shoes have this special message

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 27, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

The Argentine star guided his country to a crucial win over Mexico on Saturday.

(Image credit: @championsleague/Twitter)

The Messi magic is alive at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The iconic Argentine footballer kept World Cup hopes alive by scoring a stunning goal during Saturday's match against Mexico.

No wonder the glistening shoes he's playing in at the tournament have become a subject of admiration on social media.

The pair, unveiled by Adidas earlier this month, bear the number 10 -- a nod to Lionel Messi's iconic shirt -- at the back.

They also have white and blue colours to depict the Argentine flag.

 

What makes the shoes even more special is that they have the names of Messi's children -- Thiago, Mateo and Ciro -- painted on them, along with their birthdays.

They also bear the named "Anto", short for Antonella Roccuzzo, who is Messi's wife.