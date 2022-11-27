Viral photo: Lionel Messi's golden World Cup shoes have this special message

(Image credit: @championsleague/Twitter)

The Messi magic is alive at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The iconic Argentine footballer kept World Cup hopes alive by scoring a stunning goal during Saturday's match against Mexico.

No wonder the glistening shoes he's playing in at the tournament have become a subject of admiration on social media.

The pair, unveiled by Adidas earlier this month, bear the number 10 -- a nod to Lionel Messi's iconic shirt -- at the back.

They also have white and blue colours to depict the Argentine flag.

What makes the shoes even more special is that they have the names of Messi's children -- Thiago, Mateo and Ciro -- painted on them, along with their birthdays.

They also bear the named "Anto", short for Antonella Roccuzzo, who is Messi's wife.

(Image credit: AFP)

"There is magic in those boots or should," read one comment in response to the photos.

Another said: "Made for a legend."

Messi has now levelled himself with Argentine legend Diego Maradona, scoring eight World Cup goals and making 21 appearances for Argentina.

Argentina's victory over Mexico brought them to the second spot in Group C, settling elimination fears after their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia.

"We knew that today we had to win, that another World Cup was starting for us, and we knew how to do it," Messi was quoted as saying by AFP.

A FIFA World Cup title is the only major honour that has eluded the 35-year-old star.

