FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's grandmother serenaded by joyous fans

Joyous Argentina fans thronged the house of Lionel Messi's grandmother following the 3-0 win against Croatia in the first semifinal on Tuesday. The South Americans brushed aside their European opposition and the 35-year-old playmaker put on yet another masterclass with one goal and a brilliant assist in the comfortable win at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.



Argentina fans gather up outside Messi's grandma These Argentinians are special haha pic.twitter.com/OkOZSzwmn0

— Blaugrana Planet (@BlaugranaPlanet) December 15, 2022

Fans across Argentina celebrated the win, and an opportunity to win its first World Cup since 1986, by taking to the streets and having a fan fest. Some fans then made it to Messi's grand mother's house and started chanting "the grandma of Messi" as she came to the window and waved at them. Take a look:

Messi is the all-time leading scorer for Argentina in FIFA World Cups with 11 goals to his name, and has overtaken the late legend Diego Maradona.

Argentina will face defending champion France in Sunday's final at the Lusail Stadium, at 8:30 pm IST.

Messi confirmed he will be playing in his final World Cup game on Sunday and will look to add the one trophy missing from his glittering career. He came very close to adding that trophy in 2014, when his Argentine side met Germany in the final in South Africa.



Drone footage of Argentina fans in Buenos Aires after they beat Croatia! pic.twitter.com/ZNhFgUgrV1 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 14, 2022



Unfortunately, Mario Gotze broke his and a million Argentine hearts by volleying in the winner in the 113th minute to seal a fourth World Cup title for the European powerhouse.

France, meanwhile, will look to become the first team in the history of the FIFA World Cup to defend its title.