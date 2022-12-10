FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi loses cool in ill-tempered match

Emotions ran high as Argentina overcame the Dutch in a penalty shootout after the teams couldn't be separated over 120 minutes. The high-scoring match, where both teams scored two goals each, was quite ill-tempered with the referee dishing out 16 yellow cards and a red card. The players' emotions reached a tipping point after Argentina scored the winning penalty as the two teams clashed.



When you come for Messi, you better not miss..pic.twitter.com/lj640FydYU

— L/M Football (@lmfootbalI) December 9, 2022

The support staff from both teams had to intervene to separate their respective players, with the Netherlands's Denzel Dumfries getting a red card for his role in the fracas.

Even the usually calm and collected Lionel Messi did not hold back as he had a verbal altercation with the Dutch coaching staff, gesturing aggressively in a heated exchange with coach Louis van Gaal.

The teams first clashed in the 89th minute with the score reading 2-1 in favour of Argentina. The referee blew the whistle for a Dutch free-kick after defender Nathan Ake suffered a fierce tackle from Leandro Paredes, who kicked the ball in frustration towards the European team's dugout. The Dutch coaching staff took exception to Paredes and they charged towards him. The two teams then clashed but had to be separated as the rest of the game would see more such clashes.

'What are you looking at? Go away!'

After the fracas between the two teams were sorted out, Messi was involved in two incidents. He first charged at the Netherlands dugout and had a verbal altercation with van Gaal even as assistant coach Edgar Davids tried to calm the Argentinian.