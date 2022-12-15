 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Julián Álvarez, the next big star after Lionel Messi

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Dec 15, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Julian Alvarez's brace against Croatia holds promise for the future of Argentina as Messi walks into retirement.

Lionel Messi (left) and Julián Álvarez. (Photo: Twitter)

Julián Álvarez is better known as Spider in the Argentina football team. He can create a thread of imaginary webs among midfielders and defenders to chart his path towards the opponent's net. And he, perhaps, is the next big star of La Albiceleste after Lionel Messi.

Alvares & Messi. (Photo: Twitter)

Messi has confirmed retirement after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. But in South American countries, every generation produces superstars, and Álvarez is a strong contender. He announced his arrival with four stunning goals in the Cup, with two in the crucial semi-final against Croatia on Tuesday.

Álvarez grew up worshipping Messi and is finally living the dream of playing alongside him in a World Cup. They have been scoring in partnerships in the tournament.

His first goal in the semi-final ranks as one of the best in the Cup. Sprinting a long distance with the ball on his feet, he outsmarted every defender. Álvarez, perhaps, enjoyed the second one more as it came from a Messi cross.

Every World Cup creates stars. Russia 2018 saw the emergence of Kylian Mbappe, and Qatar 2022 has so far belonged to Álvarez, who rose through the ranks after surviving the tough guys in the Argentina club circuit.

Small-town boy

Born to working-class parents, Gustavo and Marianna, his introduction to football happened at an early age. Hugo Rafael Varas, who sold bread and ran a local football school, gave him the starter pack in the small town of Calchin with barely 3,500 people.

Six years ago, a 16-year-old Álvarez signed up with River Plate. He played against lethal defenders in the Primera Division, where flying tackles, injuries and brawls were a common sight.