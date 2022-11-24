 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Japan has this cute animal to thank for German win

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 24, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan downed Germany 2-1 in a brilliant comeback win but its fate had already been decided by "Taiyo".

The Japanese team celebrates their victory at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23.

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano rose to the occasion as Japan beat Germany thanks to their two late goals at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. While the "Samurai Blue" put on a brilliant team effort in the second half to snatch victory against their much-superior European opposition, their good fate had already been decided well in advance by an apparent psychic otter.

Taiyo, a small-clawed otter at Tokyo's Maxell Aqua Park, was tasked with dropping a miniature football in a bucket. He was given three buckets to choose from, with each representing the different possible results. The blue bucket was placed for a Japan win, the red one was for Germany, and the yellow bucket signified a draw.

The adorable little fellow wasted no time in dropping the football in the blue bucket that had a Japanese flag in it. Take a look:

 

 

And Taiyo crushed his assignment as the fortune-telling otter as Japan overcame Germany despite the odds and a first-half penalty from Ilkay Gundogan going against it.

The victory was sweeter for the Japanese as both goal-scorers play in the German Bundesliga; Doan is at SC Freiburg while Asano plays for VfL Bochum.