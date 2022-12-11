 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Japan bowed out in style. It has a 100-year plan to win the Cup

Pulasta Dhar
Dec 11, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 enters its final week, a look back at the Asian teams that set the continent dream on the fast-track, how Japan got here and what's next.

Germany's Manuel Neuer attempts to head at goal as Japan's Kou Itakura, Maya Yoshida and Takehiro Tomiyasu defend the ball at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E Germany v Japan match at Khalgifa International Stadium, Doha, on November 23, 2022. (Photo: Annegret Hilse/Reuters)

When Japan’s head coach Hajime Moriyasu bowed in front of the nation’s fans to thank them for their support after their penalty shootout defeat against Croatia, it almost felt like it should have been the other way round. In fact, not just Japan, the entire continent of Asia should thank the coach and his players for once again making a continent dream of competing against the best in the world.

But Moriyasu’s gesture of Japanese etiquette was hardly his team’s approach at the World Cup in Qatar where they hardly bowed down to the likes of Germany, Spain, and even Croatia. Not only did they win games against two of the best teams in the world, they scared the daylights out of last year’s finalists and showed that the Asian nations are not too far from where they should be in world football. It might take a few more World Cups, but the Japanese blueprint has been successful so far.

It is unfortunate that the South Koreans came up against a fantastic Brazil in the other knockout game that ended Asia’s chances, but there is much hope to take from the two sides. Add to that Saudi Arabia’s win against Argentina, and there is enough inspiration to take from the performances for the rest of the countries in the continent. Japan’s football scenario is surely advanced compared to countries like India or China, but it shows that patience in building the sport eventually pays dividends.

But how long does a nation have to wait for a run of results like Japan had at the World Cup? In the case of the Land of the Rising Sun, it took them 30 years of work. There were signs of positivity in those decades, but any drastic change in sporting culture doesn’t happen overnight. Thankfully for Japan, in the time they were setting the building blocks of becoming a formidable football force, they saw results at the world stage that gave them more confidence to continue the good work.

In seven World Cup appearances, they have made the knockouts four times. In the same time (since 1998), they have won three Asian Cups and finished runners-up in the last edition. Some Asian nations set up a vision for the next 10 or 20 years, but when Japan’s football think-tank got together in 1992 to change the footballing landscape, they set up a 100-year vision to win the World Cup.