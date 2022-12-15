 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia beauty queen mobbed by fans taking her photos

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

Ex-Miss Croatia Ivana Knöll has shared on Instagram a video of a huge crowd swarming around her with phones and cameras.

Ivana Knöll. (Image credit: Instagram)

Among the thousands of fans cheering on Croatia at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a celebrity - - beauty queen Ivana Knöll.

The ex-Miss Croatia has been regularly sharing updates from matches with her 2.9 million followers on Instagram, embracing the attention she is drawing at the tournament.

One of Knöll's posts show her being mobbed by a crowd of fans trying to take photos of her.

"My usual day in Doha looks like this," she wrote. "You guys are the best."

Other users criticised her post -- some spoke out against her choice of clothes in Qatar, others castigated the fans who crowded around her.

"Shameful and primitive," one user wrote. "Haven't you seen a woman before ?"