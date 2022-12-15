FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia beauty queen mobbed by fans taking her photos

Ivana Knöll. (Image credit: Instagram)

Among the thousands of fans cheering on Croatia at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a celebrity - - beauty queen Ivana Knöll.

The ex-Miss Croatia has been regularly sharing updates from matches with her 2.9 million followers on Instagram, embracing the attention she is drawing at the tournament.

One of Knöll's posts show her being mobbed by a crowd of fans trying to take photos of her.

"My usual day in Doha looks like this," she wrote. "You guys are the best."

Other users criticised her post -- some spoke out against her choice of clothes in Qatar, others castigated the fans who crowded around her.

"Shameful and primitive," one user wrote. "Haven't you seen a woman before ?"

Another said: "So embarrassing for all involved".

Knöll said she was lucky to be supporting her country at the tournament but members of her entourage did not get the permits to enter Qatar.

“This is a disaster,” she had told The Sun. “I feel sorry for all the people who can’t go to the World Cup because of the worst organization in history."

Knöll has also accused security staff at Qatar of being rude to her.

"They don't allow fans to take pictures with me and they don't allow me to pose for pictures here on the railing," she was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper.

Croatia will next face Morocco at the third place play-off on Saturday, December 17.