FIFA World Cup 2022: When an Indian photographer caught migrant workers and football fans in Qatar

Faizal Khan
Nov 24, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

A migrant engineer from Kerala is capturing the imagination of the Qatari society with his photography on the sporting spectacle.

Doha-based Indian artist Ajeesh Puthiyadath's award-winning photograph, 'City on Shoulders', symbolises the monumental contribution of migrant workers to the Qatar World Cup 2022 (Photo: Ajeesh Puthiyadath)

Ajeesh Puthiyadath was walking along the corniche in the backdrop of a breathtaking landscape of Doha city when he saw two workers carrying a large piece of concrete slab. An award-winning photographer, Puthiyadath soon took out the camera, a constant companion on his leisurely strolls, to capture the powerful image that sums up the monumental contribution of migrant workers to the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Ajeesh Puthiyadath, who was born in Thalassery in Kannur district of Kerala, is a self-taught photographer. (Photo courtesy: Ajeesh Puthiyadath)

City on Shoulders, Puthiyadath's photograph of two migrant workers on the Doha corniche as the country was preparing to host the first football world cup in the Arab world, is mounted on the wall of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) office in Qatar. The picture also went on to win several international awards, including the Indian Photo Festival in Hyderabad, early November, where it picked up the third prize in street photography.

Workers and world cup

"Qatar spent billions of dollars in hosting the world cup. It is the migrant workers who did it," says the photographer, who was born and raised in Thalassery in Kerala's Kannur district. "My work is a reflection of the support for labour," he adds. The work also won the top prize at the Paris International Street Photo Awards last year.

A self-taught photographer, Puthiyadath, 30, came to Qatar five years ago to work as an IT engineer. An artist searching for moments of discovery, he soon immersed himself into capturing the faces of ordinary people in the streets of Doha. When Qatar began preparing for the world cup, these moments grew into hundreds of photographic frames.