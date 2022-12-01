FIFA World Cup 2022: In a first, 3 women referees, and 3 female assistant referees are officiating at a football World Cup

If Ishita Godinho was excited when Stephanie Frappart of France officiated in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C game between Mexico and Poland on November 22, she has even more reason to be elated as an all-woman team of officials takes the field today (December 1, 2022), to call the shots in the Group E game between Germany and Costa Rica at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha.

“This is a historic moment,” says Godinho, ISL club FC Goa’s senior manager for women’s football development.

“Refereeing is already a very challenging job... because of the provocations and immense scrutiny from players, coaching staff and fans all through the game. As a female, the challenge is bigger and requires the woman to be even more strong-willed and focused to be able to drown out the noise and do the job efficiently,” says Godinho, who is also the lead for impact and communication for the Force Goa Foundation.

FIFA and the Qatar 2022 organising committee for the ongoing football World Cup have been in the news for the wrong reasons: human rights violations, the host nation’s stance against homosexuality, not enough accommodation for fans who have been asked to stay on cruise ships and take match-day shuttles from Dubai and the latest gag order barring teams from wearing the rainbow-coloured OneLove armbands in support of the LGBTQ+ community, which led to the Germans posing for a team picture with hands over their mouths before their first game against Japan. But the one area where Qatar has scored over previous organisers and hosts is the induction of six female referees to officiate the games. Three of the 36 referees called up for the Qatar World Cup are women, while of the 69 assistant referees in action in the tournament, three are women.

The three referees are Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan, Stephanie Frappart of France, and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda. The three assistant referees are Neuza Back of Brazil, Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States of America and Karen Díaz Medina of Mexico. There are a further 24 video match officials but there is no woman among them just yet.

The officials selected for the tournament have a proven track record, and have come through FIFA’s years-long selection process which has tracked their performances in multiple tournaments, including FIFA’s own junior and senior tournaments, other international and domestic competitions and other FIFA matches.

At the Al Bayt stadium, France’s Frappart will referee a crucial match between four-time World Cup winners Germany and Costa Rica, to decide who progresses from Group E which also has Japan and Spain. Frappart will be joined by assistant referees Back and Medina on either side of the pitch for the game. This will be the first time ever game in a men’s World Cup with an all-woman team of officials on the pitch. Germany needs to win in order to have any chance to progress to the knockout stages. Know the first female Fifa men’s World Cup officials: Stephanie Frappart: For the Champions League-consuming Indian audiences, the 38-year-old French woman is the most familiar face among the six women officials. She is also easily the most recognisable female referee in the world today. Frappart officiated in the FIFA women’s World Cup final in France in 2019. In 2020, she became the first woman to call the shots in a men’s Champions League game and in 2022 was in charge of the Coupe de France finals. She has won the World's Best Woman Referee award three years in a row since 2019. Salima Mukansanga: A FIFA referee since 2012, Mukansanga is from Rwanda and has officiated in the Africa Cup of Nations and the Tokyo Olympics 2020 before being called up for the World Cup in Qatar. Yamashita Yoshimi: The Japanese wielded the whistle in the 2019 women’s World Cup in France and now she is doing the same at the men’s World Cup in Qatar. Like Mukansanga, the 36-year-old was also present at the Tokyo Olympics. She has also refereed in the AFC’s Championships League and Japan’s J1 League games. Kathryn Nesbitt: The 34-year-old American was the Major League Soccer Assistant Referee of the Year in 2020, the first woman to win the award. Nesbitt quit her job as an assistant professor at an American university to focus on assistant refereeing full time and after consistently performing well, including becoming the first woman to run the channel in an MLS Cup final, she has been called up for the Qatar tournament. Neuza Back: The 38-year-old from Brazil is an assistant referee in Brazil’s top league and has even officiated matches in the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Fifa Club World Cup semi-final and the women’s Copa Libertadores. Neuza Back (Image source: Twitter/FIFAcom) Karen Díaz Medina: The Mexican assistant referee loves the game and says that her job makes her fall more in love with the game each day. She was certified as a FIFA assistant referee in 2017, and has since built an impressive resume of matches having been involved in the 2020 Concacaf tournament, 2020 women’s Olympics qualifying and age group tournaments for both men and women. Karen Diaz (Image source: Twitter/FIFAcom) Careers in football Seeing women match officials officiating games at the biggest men’s tournament in world football is a motivation for girls, not just in football, but in any sport, says Michel Castanha, FC Gokulam and India footballer. “It gives girls around the world hope that they can achieve something in sport. There are six women in Qatar today encouraging other women around the globe to be like them,” adds Castanha. Godinho points out that a lot of women footballers in India work as coaches and referees because the pay for them remains poor. Castanha has lived that reality since the age of 19 because she loves the game too much to not play it. She has worked as a referee in age group tournaments and local football games in Goa and has also coached children and youth to make a living as there was hardly any support from the football associations. While women officials are common in sports like tennis where women umpires presiding over Grand Slam games, including the men’s finals, women officials in men’s international football tournaments is not so common. From her experience as both a player and a referee, Castanha says the only reason six women officials in Qatar are making news is because “women doing this in a men’s game is not so common yet.” How are the players likely to react to women holding the whistle? Castanha says, “To players it doesn’t matter. The official’s gender is of no consequence. Both men and women officials do the same job. All that the players are concerned with is whether the referees are doing a good job or not. Players just want consistency and fair decisions. I think for players the gender is irrelevant but the audience and the outsiders have a bigger opinion on this.”

Shrenik Avlani is an independent editor, writer and journalist, and co-author of 'The ShivFit Way', a book on functional fitness.

