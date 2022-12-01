 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: In a first, 3 women referees, and 3 female assistant referees are officiating at a football World Cup

Shrenik Avlani
Dec 01, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

Stephanie Frappart, 38, officiated in the FIFA women’s World Cup final in France in 2019. In 2020, she became the first woman to call the shots in a men’s Champions League game, and in 2022 was in-charge of the Coupe de France finals. (Image source: Twitter/ANI)

If Ishita Godinho was excited when Stephanie Frappart of France officiated in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C game between Mexico and Poland on November 22, she has even more reason to be elated as an all-woman team of officials takes the field today (December 1, 2022), to call the shots in the Group E game between Germany and Costa Rica at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha.

“This is a historic moment,” says Godinho, ISL club FC Goa’s senior manager for women’s football development.

“Refereeing is already a very challenging job... because of the provocations and immense scrutiny from players, coaching staff and fans all through the game. As a female, the challenge is bigger and requires the woman to be even more strong-willed and focused to be able to drown out the noise and do the job efficiently,” says Godinho, who is also the lead for impact and communication for the Force Goa Foundation.

FIFA and the Qatar 2022 organising committee for the ongoing football World Cup have been in the news for the wrong reasons: human rights violations, the host nation’s stance against homosexuality, not enough accommodation for fans who have been asked to stay on cruise ships and take match-day shuttles from Dubai and the latest gag order barring teams from wearing the rainbow-coloured OneLove armbands in support of the LGBTQ+ community, which led to the Germans posing for a team picture with hands over their mouths before their first game against Japan. But the one area where Qatar has scored over previous organisers and hosts is the induction of six female referees to officiate the games. Three of the 36 referees called up for the Qatar World Cup are women, while of the 69 assistant referees in action in the tournament, three are women.

The three referees are Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan, Stephanie Frappart of France, and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda. The three assistant referees are Neuza Back of Brazil, Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States of America and Karen Díaz Medina of Mexico. There are a further 24 video match officials but there is no woman among them just yet.

The officials selected for the tournament have a proven track record, and have come through FIFA’s years-long selection process which has tracked their performances in multiple tournaments, including FIFA’s own junior and senior tournaments, other international and domestic competitions and other FIFA matches.