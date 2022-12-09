 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: How many migrant workers have died in Qatar?

Reuters
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

Here is a look at migrant workers' rights issues in Qatar, which is hosting the 2022 World Cup from November 20-December 18

Here is a look at migrant workers' rights issues in Qatar, which is hosting the 2022 World Cup from November 20-December 18:

WHAT IS QATAR'S RECORD ON MIGRANT WORKERS' RIGHTS?

* Qatar, where foreigners make up the majority of the 2.9 million population, has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.

* A 48-page report by Amnesty, Reality Check 2021, said that practices such as withholding salaries and charging workers to change jobs were still rife, despite labour reforms in 2014.

* The government of Qatar said its labour system was still a work in progress but denied allegations in the report that thousands of migrant workers in the 2022 World Cup host nation were being trapped and exploited.

HOW MANY MIGRANT WORKERS HAVE DIED IN QATAR?