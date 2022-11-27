 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: How Argentina can qualify for the Round of 16; & other Group C scenarios

Neeraj Krishnan
Nov 27, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the first goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Argentina and Poland’s victories against Mexico and Saudi Arabia respectively have put all the spotlight on Group C. What was supposed to be a straightforward guess for fans and pundits alike in terms of the group leaders, was all tossed out of the window when Saudi Arabia pulled off a famous win against Argentina. And just when Argentina looked all but out of the World Cup, Messi conjured up a spectacular goal to put Argentina back into the fray. Saudi Arabia’s euphoria of beating Argentina was short-lived as they were beaten 2-0 by Poland.

With just one set of fixtures left in Group C, there are a multitude of scenarios for every team to qualify for the Round of 16. Poland has the easiest of chances, while Mexico has the highest odds stacked against them. For Argentina and Saudi Arabia, they can seal their own fate, but Argentina has a tougher opponent as they face Poland. Here are all the likely scenarios for each of the team to qualify for the Round fo 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Group C Upcoming Fixtures

Poland vs Argentina