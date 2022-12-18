 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Headache for England company that made 18,000 victory t-shirts

Dec 18, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: England's heartbreak dealt a particular blow to this business.

England's FIFA 2022 campaign left fans with a heavy heart, and, some unwanted stock.

The country's World Cup dreams ended with a quarter-final defeat to France on December 11.

But before the game, many fans were sure The Three Lions would humble Les Bleus. A British company even put up 18,000 t-shirts proclaiming England as champions on sale.

"England Cup Winners 2022," the t-shirts said on the back. "It (the trophy) is finally home."

As we know, things did not go in their favour. A missed penalty by Harry Kane sent England crashing out of the tournament.

As a result, the company Wholesale Clearance UK was left with a huge stock of t-shirts that no one would want.