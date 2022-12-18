FIFA World Cup 2022 | Headache for England company that made 18,000 victory t-shirts

England's FIFA 2022 campaign left fans with a heavy heart, and, some unwanted stock.

The country's World Cup dreams ended with a quarter-final defeat to France on December 11.

But before the game, many fans were sure The Three Lions would humble Les Bleus. A British company even put up 18,000 t-shirts proclaiming England as champions on sale.

"England Cup Winners 2022," the t-shirts said on the back. "It (the trophy) is finally home."

As we know, things did not go in their favour. A missed penalty by Harry Kane sent England crashing out of the tournament.

As a result, the company Wholesale Clearance UK was left with a huge stock of t-shirts that no one would want.

They slashed t-shirts prices, telling customers to buy them for literally anything. "Wear it with pride, add it to your collection, use it to clean the windows...we don't know," they said. As disappointed they were, they didn't fail to express admiration for their team. "England are still winners in our eyes," a read a message on the company's website. Karl Baxter, Wholesale Clearance's managing director, said told Sky news that making the t-shirts hadn't been too costly and he already sold some of them. "As they are England cup winners' shirts, we can always try to sell them not only as the cup that never was…but as celebrating the only actual English winners of a cup in 2022, our fantastic England ladies team," he said. The England women's team won at the 2022 European championships. Meanwhile at the FIFA, England's rival France progressed to the finals. Their big game against Argentina is scheduled today. France will hope to make history by being the first team in 60 years to successfully defend its title. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will fight to crown his career with an elusive World Cup win.

