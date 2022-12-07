 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World CUP 2022: Hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos helps Portugal thrash Swiss and reach quarters

Dec 07, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Portugal coach Fernando Santos had benched the country's all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, tasking Benfica forward Ramos with leading the line despite the 21-year-old making his debut just three days before the World Cup in a friendly.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo embraces team mate Goncalo Ramos during his substitution at the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos rose to the occasion on his first World Cup start to net a hat-trick in a 6-1 demolition of Switzerland on Tuesday, sending his side through to the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years and setting up a clash with Morocco.

Ramos had played only 10 minutes as a substitute in Qatar but the youngster looked like he belonged on the big stage with a memorable performance for Portugal, who did not miss Ronaldo - a late substitute who had a goal ruled out for offside.

"Cristiano Ronaldo talks to me and everyone in the team. He's our leader and always tries to help," Ramos said after netting the first hat-trick of the tournament in Qatar.

"I don't know if I will start the next game, that's up to the coach, I have to work as hard as I can and then we'll see."

After a tepid start, the game came to life when Ramos opened the scoring in the 17th minute by picking up Joao Felix's incisive pass before blasting the ball into the top corner from a tight angle to put the Portuguese ahead.