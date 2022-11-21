FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane courts rainbow armband 'controversy'

England striker Harry Kane said he will go ahead with the plan of wearing the "OneLove" armband in its opening game against Iran regardless of FIFA's threat to caution (penalise by showing the Yellow Card) captains who wear the rainbow-themed armband.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward reiterated his desire to wear the armband in a pre-match press conference on Sunday, saying: “We’ve made it clear as a team and a staff and organisation that we want to wear the armband. I know the FA are talking to FIFA at the moment and I’m sure by game time tomorrow they will have their decision. I think we’ve made it clear that we want to wear it.”

Before the showpiece tournament in Qatar, the world governing body had told the captains of the participating teams to sport different armbands on match day that promote social messages such as “Football unites the world”, “Share the meal” and “Bring the moves”. However, FIFA might send match officials into the dressing rooms of the teams to inspect and possibly stop the captains from wearing the “OneLove” armbands.

Head coach Gareth Southgate double-downed on Kane's comments, stating: “I know there are conversations going on. I think a number of European countries have spoken. We’ve made our position clear. Hopefully, everything will be resolved before the game.”

Harry Kane is not the only skipper who is planning to wear the armband. Wales's Gareth Bale is expected to sport the rainbow armband against the USA and Germany's Manuel Neuer is expected to do the same during the team's campaign in the World Cup.

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk is, however, concerned about the consequences. The defender said: “I will wear the one love armband. Nothing changed from our point of view. If I will get a yellow card for wearing it, then we would have to discuss it because I don’t like to play while being on a yellow.”

England takes on Iran in its Group B opening encounter on Monday, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. The match is scheduled for 6:30 pm IST.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

