FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule of the matches today

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 27, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

The Japanese play Costa Rica, while Croatia takes on Canada.

Day 8 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 will see Group E and F teams clash. The highly-anticipated Germany vs Spain game is set to take place past midnight.

Here is the complete schedule of the matches on November 27:

Japan vs Costa Rica (3.30 pm)

The Japanese face Costa Rica after their stunning win over four-time world champions Germany earlier the week, that coach Hajime Moriyasu described as a "historic moment".

For Costa Rica, the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign has been devastating. They were beaten 7-0 by Spain in the Group E opening game.

The loss has obviously taken a toll on the team's morale.