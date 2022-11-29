FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule of matches today

Qatar is set to host four FIFA World Cup 2022 matches on November 29, Tuesday. Day 10 of the World Cup will see a politically charged showdown between United States and Iran. In Tuesday's other Group B game England will be looking for a win over Wales as they bid to qualify for the last 16 as group winners.

Also on Tuesday, the Netherlands face already eliminated hosts Qatar as the Dutch strive to finish top of Group A.

Ecuador, who are level with the Dutch on four points, will finish top of the group if they come up with a better result against Senegal than the Netherlands manage against Qatar.

Here’s what Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will look like:

Netherlands vs Qatar (8.30 pm)

Hosts Qatar will play the Netherlands in their final Group A match today. The match will kick off 6 pm local time at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Ecuador vs Senegal (8.30 pm) Ecuador will square off against Senegal in their final World Cup Group A match, which will take place at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. Wales vs England (12.30 am) England and Wales will face off at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in a crucial match. England aim to reach the last 16 as group winners with victory over Wales. Iran vs United States (12.30 am) The Iran vs United States match will take place at 10.30 pm local time at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. (With inputs from AFP)

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE