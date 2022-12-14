FIFA World Cup 2022: France's road to the semifinal

France's world cup pedigree and wealth of talent have seen it coast into its seventh appearance in a FIFA World Cup semifinal. Despite a small blip against Tunisia, against whom it lost 1-0 in a dead-rubber match in the group stage, Les Blues are labelled as the firm favourite amongst the final four.

Ahead of its semifinal encounter against Morocco, let us revisit its journey in the tournament so far.

How did it begin?

France was drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia and opened its campaign with a 4-1 win against Australia. The Socceroos did score first but that only seemed to have woken up the reigning champion as a brace from Olivier Giroud either side of half-time and one goal apiece for Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe saw Les Bleus secure three easy points.

What happened next?

France was less convincing against the Danes but a brace from Kylian Mbappe saw it eke out a 2-1 win and become the first team in the competition to advance to the Round of 16. Thanks to the six points from the first two games, the reigning champion could afford to rest its main players in the final group game against Tunisia.

And despite losing the game 1-0, Australia's win against Denmark saw the French top Group D on Goal Difference. A first-place finish meant France set up a pre-quarterfinal date against Poland.

How did it fare?

With its brightest stars back in the fold, France stepped up a gear and brushed Poland aside with ease as a brace from Kylian Mbappe and an opening strike from Olivier Giroud ensured a 3-1 win.

France's sternest test yet awaited in the quarterfinal in the form of traditional fierce rival England. But it never had to go into top gear despite the close 2-1 scoreline as Aurelien Tchouameni's sweet strike in the 17th minute and Giroud's 78th-minute header were enough to see off the Three Lions. Harry Kane missed the chance to equalise in the 82nd minute by skying his second penalty of the game, but France never once looked uncomfortable in the quarterfinal. Semifinal France is heading to its seventh semifinal in a FIFA World Cup with Morocco standings in its way. Didier Deschamps's men are not only the overwhelming favourite in the fixture but are also expected to go all the way in the tournament. If they do manage that feat, France will create history by being the first team to successfully defend its FIFA World Cup title.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

