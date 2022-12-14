 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: France's road to the semifinal

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Les Bleus have easily been one of the best, if not the best, sides in the tournament so far and have peaked at the right time heading into its seventh semifinal.

France's forward Antoine Griezmann (top) celebrates during Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match

France's world cup pedigree and wealth of talent have seen it coast into its seventh appearance in a FIFA World Cup semifinal. Despite a small blip against Tunisia, against whom it lost 1-0 in a dead-rubber match in the group stage, Les Blues are labelled as the firm favourite amongst the final four.

Ahead of its semifinal encounter against Morocco, let us revisit its journey in the tournament so far.

How did it begin?

France was drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia and opened its campaign with a 4-1 win against Australia. The Socceroos did score first but that only seemed to have woken up the reigning champion as a brace from Olivier Giroud either side of half-time and one goal apiece for Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe saw Les Bleus secure three easy points.
What happened next?

France was less convincing against the Danes but a brace from Kylian Mbappe saw it eke out a 2-1 win and become the first team in the competition to advance to the Round of 16. Thanks to the six points from the first two games, the reigning champion could afford to rest its main players in the final group game against Tunisia.

And despite losing the game 1-0, Australia's win against Denmark saw the French top Group D on Goal Difference. A first-place finish meant France set up a pre-quarterfinal date against Poland.

How did it fare?