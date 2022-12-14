 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: France vs Morocco - Preview

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:45 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Atlas Lions have been on a giant-killing spree in this tournament, accounting for the exits of Belgium, Spain, and Portugal. However, Morocco's fairytale campaign will face its biggest test yet in the form of the reigning champion.

FIFA World Cup 2022: France and Morocco players celebrate their quarter-final wins

Most neutral football fans' favourite Morocco will look to continue its magical FIFA World Cup 2022 journey when it faces the defending World Cup champion France in the second semifinal, at the Al Bayt Stadium, at 12:30 am IST (December 15).

The North African nation reached its first-ever semifinal after knocking out Portugal 1-0 in the quarters. That stunning win not only sent Portugal back home empty-handed but also signalled the probable end of Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious career without a World Cup medal. At the other end is France, which has reached the semifinal after defeating fierce rival England 2-1 in the previous round.

France

The reigning champion prevailed over its neighbour 2-1 and stopped England from taking football "back home" thanks to goals from Aurélien Tchouaméni (17th minute) and Olivier Giroud (78) on either side of the half-time break. England's Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 54th minute to equalise Tchouaméni's fierce strike but missed a second opportunity from the spot to neutralise Giroud's header.

France will head into its seventh FIFA World Cup semifinal as the overwhelming favourite with the previous three semifinals -- 1998, 2006, and 2018 -- ending in French wins.

While there are no injury concerns for Didier Deschamps's squad, midfielder Adrien Rabiot and centre-back Dayot Upamecano missed Tuesday's training session with cold-like symptoms. Should the duo not be available against Morocco, Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana will step in for them.