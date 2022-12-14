FIFA World Cup 2022: France vs Morocco - Preview

FIFA World Cup 2022: France and Morocco players celebrate their quarter-final wins

Most neutral football fans' favourite Morocco will look to continue its magical FIFA World Cup 2022 journey when it faces the defending World Cup champion France in the second semifinal, at the Al Bayt Stadium, at 12:30 am IST (December 15).

The North African nation reached its first-ever semifinal after knocking out Portugal 1-0 in the quarters. That stunning win not only sent Portugal back home empty-handed but also signalled the probable end of Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious career without a World Cup medal. At the other end is France, which has reached the semifinal after defeating fierce rival England 2-1 in the previous round.

France

The reigning champion prevailed over its neighbour 2-1 and stopped England from taking football "back home" thanks to goals from Aurélien Tchouaméni (17th minute) and Olivier Giroud (78) on either side of the half-time break. England's Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 54th minute to equalise Tchouaméni's fierce strike but missed a second opportunity from the spot to neutralise Giroud's header.

France will head into its seventh FIFA World Cup semifinal as the overwhelming favourite with the previous three semifinals -- 1998, 2006, and 2018 -- ending in French wins.

While there are no injury concerns for Didier Deschamps's squad, midfielder Adrien Rabiot and centre-back Dayot Upamecano missed Tuesday's training session with cold-like symptoms. Should the duo not be available against Morocco, Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana will step in for them.

Expected line-up (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Morocco

Coach Walid Regragui and his players have already won the hearts of the footballing world with their brave and relentless performances on the field. The North African side enters the semifinal with less to lose but it will face a France side that has everything to gain.

But Morocco is no pushover as it has proved throughout the tournament as it has so far conceded only one goal in the World Cup; an own goal from Nayef Aguerd in the group stage match against Canada. With four clean sheets to his name, goalkeeper Yassine Bono has been a rock between the posts.

This is an encouraging stat as the only two teams that have kept five clean sheets in a World Cup are Italy in 2006 and Spain in 2010. Both teams went on to win the tournament that year and the Moroccon faithful will look towards Bono to repeat the feat.

Morocco will have to do without second-choice striker Walid Cheddira, who was sent off against Portugal after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession. Meanwhile, defender Aguerd is a doubt for the France game after missing the quarterfinal win over Portugal with an adductor injury that he suffered against Spain in the last 16. His replacement in the quarterfinal, Romain Saiss, is also a doubt after he was stretchered off in that game owing to an ongoing hamstring issue.

Should Regragui have the doubtful players available for him, Morocco could line up as follows.

Expected lineup (4-3-3): Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

History

France and Morocco will face each other for the first time in a major tournament but the two sides have played 11 times before, mostly in friendlies. Morocco has won once while France has beaten the North African side seven times. The last time the two teams met was in a friendly game in 2007, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Wednesday night's semifinal will be a David vs Goliath battle as France with its goal-scoring threats will lock horns against a Moroccan side that hasn't conceded a goal to an opposition player in the tournament yet.

Both teams are on the cusp of history as Morocco, the first African team to make it to a World Cup semifinal will look to reach its first-ever final while France will attempt to be the first team to win consecutive FIFA World Cup titles.