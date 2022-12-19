 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football comes of age with Jio Cinema, reach crosses 110 million

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022's digital viewership went past TV in India which is a first for a global marquee sports event.

The recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 at Qatar recorded strong traction on digital with viewership surpassing TV for the first time ever, making the the football tournament the most engaged and viewed FIFA World Cup in India ever.

FIFA World Cup, which is considered as the most watched sports, saw its 2022 edition registering a reach of 110 million on JioCinema app that streamed the tournament live for free in India, making India one of the highest digital viewership markets for the FIFA World Cup.

Digital viewers overtook TV with JioCinema ranking the top downloaded free app on iOS and Android throughout the football tournament.

Reach refers to the number of people who have tuned in to watch a match or matches.

For the edge of the seat finale between team Argentina led by Lionel Messi and France, 32 million viewers tuned in to JioCinema that delivered arguably the most extraordinary FIFA World Cup Final as Argentina picked the FIFA World Cup Trophy for the first time since 1986.

On the back of nail-biting contests, the FIFA World Cup held India’s attention with 40 billion minutes of watch time being clocked across Sports18 and JioCinema.