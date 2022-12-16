 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: SBI trends as Indians tweet about Argentina vs France

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

Why Indians are cheering on Argentina ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

(Images: Twitter and AFP)

Excitement is building up on social media ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France. Sure Team Messi has lots of fans around the world and Indians are no exception, but many are cheering on Argentina for an entirely different reason.

Numerous tweets have emerged highlighting the similarity between the Argentine flag colours (which also reflect in their jerseys) and those on the passbook of SBI, one of India's major banks.

 

 

 

Users joked that Argentina's victory would prove profitable for SBI.

 