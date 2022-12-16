FIFA World Cup 2022 final: SBI trends as Indians tweet about Argentina vs France

Excitement is building up on social media ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France. Sure Team Messi has lots of fans around the world and Indians are no exception, but many are cheering on Argentina for an entirely different reason.

Numerous tweets have emerged highlighting the similarity between the Argentine flag colours (which also reflect in their jerseys) and those on the passbook of SBI, one of India's major banks.

Users joked that Argentina's victory would prove profitable for SBI.

Things could also go the other way round, another user said. The conversation also sparked jokes about the nationalised bank's services. One community of Indian fans that will certainly watch the World Cup final closely will be the Malayalis. Their love for Argentina dates back to the 1986 World Cup game, where many saw the legendary Diego Maradona's magic on TV for the first time. How to make sense of Kerala’s Brazil-Argentina football frenzy The final between Argentina and France is being billed as a battle between Lionel Messi and fellow Paris Saint-Germain player Kylian Mbappe.The players occupy the top ranks on the FIFA charts, with five goals each. Messi will be fighting hard to win the first World Cup for Argentina since Maradona, while France will play to retain its winning title. It could make history as the first country to do so in 60 years. (With inputs from AFP)

