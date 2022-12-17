 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 final: A look at key France players

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 17, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: France is spoilt for choice when it comes to football talent and the defending champion has enjoyed different heroes throughout the tournament.

France forward Kylian Mbappe and midfielder Antoine Griezmann.

Much of the FIFA 2022 pre-final talk has revolved around whether Kylian Mbappe could upstage 7-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and cement his own legacy as the sport's premier athlete. And so far, the French striker has shown why many consider him the future "GOAT" of the sport.

However, France is blessed with a plethora of top-class players across the field and most of them have played a huge part, alongside Mbappe, in the team reaching successive FIFA World Cup finals.

Here is a look at the key players for France ahead of Sunday's big final.

Kylian Mbappe - Forward

Messi's PSG clubmate is on the cusp of history as he could be the second player to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles before turning 24. The only other player to have achieved this record is the great Pele. With 5 goals and 2 assists so far, Mbappe has been on fire for the defending champion.

His success at the World Cup will ensure that Argentina will closely guard the 23-year-old striker, who is known for his rapid pace and clinical finishing.