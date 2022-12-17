FIFA World Cup 2022 final: A look at key France players

Much of the FIFA 2022 pre-final talk has revolved around whether Kylian Mbappe could upstage 7-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and cement his own legacy as the sport's premier athlete. And so far, the French striker has shown why many consider him the future "GOAT" of the sport.

However, France is blessed with a plethora of top-class players across the field and most of them have played a huge part, alongside Mbappe, in the team reaching successive FIFA World Cup finals.

Here is a look at the key players for France ahead of Sunday's big final.

Kylian Mbappe - Forward

Messi's PSG clubmate is on the cusp of history as he could be the second player to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles before turning 24. The only other player to have achieved this record is the great Pele. With 5 goals and 2 assists so far, Mbappe has been on fire for the defending champion.

His success at the World Cup will ensure that Argentina will closely guard the 23-year-old striker, who is known for his rapid pace and clinical finishing.

Antoine Griezmann - Midfielder Griezmann has gone through a complete transformation from a wide forward to a box-to-box midfielder. He has had a stop-start campaign with his club side Atletico Madrid in Spain and was not expected to play a major role in this star-studded French team. However, he has quietly been brilliant for Didier Deschamps' team as the midfield maestro, dictating play from the centre of the park both offensively and defensively.

He showed those qualities in the two knockout games against England in the quarterfinal, and Morocco, in the semis, as he expertly pulled opposition players out of position to allow his teammates to exploit the space. This was evident against Morocco as he was crucial to France scoring the first goal in the semifinal. Olivier Giroud - Striker Another player who was not expected to shine in this star-studded side is striker Olivier Giroud. Especially considering he is 36 years old and Karim Benzema, the Ballon d'Or winner, was Didier Deschamps' first-choice frontman.

However, an injury to Benzema opened the gates for the AC Milan striker and Giroud did not need a second invitation. With 4 goals in 5 matches, Giroud is firmly in the race for the Golden Boot and will lead the line with Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele flanking him on either side. Hugo Lloris - Goalkeeper The 35-year-old goalkeeper could become the first-ever captain to win two FIFA World Cups if France does the business on Sunday. In stark contrast to his flamboyant teammates, the Tottenham keeper is a shy leader who does his job quietly without much ado. Raphael Varane - Defender The 29-year-old Manchester United defender was not expected to make it to the squad following an injury in the English Premier League in October. However, the four-time Champions League winner recovered remarkably well and has been the centre of France's rock-solid defence. Just like Lloris, Varane has gone about his business under the radar and his partnership with Ibrahim Konate has ensured France did not face many hiccups on its road to the final.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

