 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans react to Germany's shock exit

AFP
Dec 02, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

Germany drew 1-1 against Spain. But the Spanish side's own defeat at the hands of the Japanese sealed the Germans' fate.

Germany's players applaud the fans at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium on December 1.

In a quickly-emptying east Berlin bar, Eric Warncke is "disappointed" by Germany's shock exit from the World Cup, but says he already suspected it might happen.

After a surprise 2-1 loss in the opening game to Japan, the team left themselves a hill to climb to make it through to the knockout round in Qatar.

A tense 1-1 draw against Spain gave them hope of qualification, but the Spaniards' own defeat at the hands of the Japanese Thursday sealed the Germans' fate despite a turbulent 4-2 win over Costa Rica.

"Nobody expected Japan to beat Spain, but in the end we were knocked out deservedly," Warncke, 27, says.

To his mind, there are "too few characters, too few leaders" in Hansi Flick's squad compared with the previous sides.

Also read: Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica