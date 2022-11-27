 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans cycle over 7,000 kms for 3 months from France to Qatar

Nov 27, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

Gabriel Martin and Mehdi Balamissa began their journey from Stade de France on August 20 and finished it at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on November 17.

Two French football fans chose to cycle over 7,000 kilometres from Paris to Doha to cheer on their team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, traversing deserts and suffering an "avalanche of punctures".

Gabriel Martin and Mehdi Balamissa began their journey from Stade de France on August 20 and reached Lusail Stadium, the chosen venue of the FIFA World Cup final, mid-November.

 

Their goal is not just adventure but cultivating interest in cycle tourism, they said on a page created to crowdfund their journey.

The two friends documented their complete journey on Instagram: the sights they saw, who they met and what they ate.

They set out with two panniers, or large containers, and tents, biking their way through Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, Qatari newspaper The Peninsula reported. They rested at campsites and hotels.

 