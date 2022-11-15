 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022 explainer: Groups, venues, timings, and more

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 17, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on November 20 in what will be the first-ever time the showpiece event is held in the winter months. All you need to know

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in eight stadiums across five cities of Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is upon us. Qatar will host the first-ever winter World Cup in the history of football as 32 teams go head-to-head in a month-long football extravaganza that promises a unique experience for everybody involved.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on November 20, Sunday, with host Qatar taking on Ecuador in a Group A clash.

We take a look at all you need to know as the entire footballing world comes to a halt as the biggest stars take centre stage.

When is the World Cup happening?

As mentioned earlier, the FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20 and the final will be held on December 18.

The Group stage will go on until December 2, with the final games involving Group G teams wrapping things up for the first round of the tournament. Do note, Indian viewers will have to be awake past midnight on December 2 as these Group G games are scheduled for 12:30 am IST. So, technically it's December 3 for Indian audiences.