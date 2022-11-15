FIFA World Cup 2022 explainer: Groups, venues, timings, and more

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is upon us. Qatar will host the first-ever winter World Cup in the history of football as 32 teams go head-to-head in a month-long football extravaganza that promises a unique experience for everybody involved.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on November 20, Sunday, with host Qatar taking on Ecuador in a Group A clash.

We take a look at all you need to know as the entire footballing world comes to a halt as the biggest stars take centre stage.

When is the World Cup happening?

As mentioned earlier, the FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20 and the final will be held on December 18.

The Group stage will go on until December 2, with the final games involving Group G teams wrapping things up for the first round of the tournament. Do note, Indian viewers will have to be awake past midnight on December 2 as these Group G games are scheduled for 12:30 am IST. So, technically it's December 3 for Indian audiences.

The remaining rounds will take place as below. Round-of-16: December 3 - December 7 (12:30 am IST) Quarterfinals: December 9 - December 11 (12:30 am IST) Semifinals: December 14 and 15 (Both 12:30 am IST) 3rd place play-off: December 17 (8:30 pm IST) Final: December 18 (8:30 pm IST) What are the different match timings for Indian viewers? There are five different time slots for the scheduled matches. They are 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm, and 12:30 am IST. How many matches will be held at the FIFA World Cup 2022? 64 How many venues does Qatar have? Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup in 8 venues. They are Lusail Iconic Stadium (80,000 capacity), Lusail; Al-Bayt Stadium (60,000), Al Khor; Education City Stadium (40,000), Al Rayyan; Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (40,000), Al Rayyan; Khalifa International Stadium (40,000), Doha; Al Thumama Stadium (40,000), Doha; Stadium 974 (40,000), Doha; and Al Janoub Stadium (40,000), Al Wakrah. For more information about the eight venues, click here How many teams and groups are there? The FIFA World Cup will have 32 teams competing for ultimate glory, segmented across 8 groups. The groups are: Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, and Netherlands. Group B: England, Iran, USA, and Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, and Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea Is India playing the FIFA World Cup 2022? Unfortunately not Who are the best teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022? According to FIFA rankings, the top 5 teams are: 1) Brazil 2) Belgium 3) Argentina 4) France 5) England What is the prize money? The team that will lift the trophy on December 18 will receive 38 million euros. That is approximately 320,67,05,810.76 rupees (Rs. 320 crore). The losing finalist gets around 27 million euros (Rs. 227 crore) while the 3rd place team will get around 24.45 million euros (Rs. 206 crore). Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup in India? Television viewers can watch the action unfold on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD, which is part of the Viacom Network 18 group. For mobile and laptop/tablet users, JioCinema will stream the matches live on their platform. Is this Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup? While the Portuguese superstar hasn't confirmed it yet, this World Cup could be his final one with his country. The forward is three months away from his 38th birthday, so it is unlikely he will play for Portugal at the ripe age of 41! What about Lionel Messi? Ronaldo's arch-nemesis, on the other hand, has made it clear Qatar 2022 will be his World Cup swansong with the national side. In an interview with ESPN, the Argentine GOAT said: "Surely, this will be my final World Cup. "I’m counting down the days until the World Cup. The truth is, there’s a little anxiety, saying: ‘Well, we’re here, what’s going to happen? It’s my last one, how’s it going to go?’. On one hand, I can’t wait for it to arrive, but I’m also desperate for it to go well." Brazil's Neymar has also hinted at this being his final World Cup, although he is a lot younger than his two superstar peers at 30-years-old. He said in a recent interview: "I'll play like it's the last." "I talk to my father, we always talk, to play each game as if it were the last because you don't know what will happen tomorrow. "I can't guarantee that I'll play another [World] Cup. I honestly don't know. I'll play like it's the last. Maybe I'll play another one, maybe not. It depends. There's going to be a coaching change and I don't know if that coach will like me." Incidentally, Neymar shares his birthday with Ronaldo, which falls on February 5.

