FIFA World Cup 2022: England welcomes back Raheem Sterling

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has rejoined the England squad (Image: England/Twitter)

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has rejoined the England squad in Qatar in time for the heavyweight quarterfinal clash against France on Saturday. The 28-year-old Sterling missed the 3-0 win against Senegal in the Round of 16 after he flew back home to be with his family after their home in England's Surrey was broken into by 'armed intruders'.



Raheem Sterling will return to England’s @FIFAWorldCup base in Qatar.

The #ThreeLions forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah tomorrow ahead of the quarter-final with France. pic.twitter.com/3bxzAVP3cQ — England (@England) December 8, 2022

Sterling has already scored in this World Cup, in the 6-2 win against Iran in the opening fixture and also started against the United States in the 0-0 draw in the second match. He did not start against Wales in the final group game and was not involved in the match before he flew out back to England prior to the Senegal match.

A spokesperson for Sterling said the England forward's family was present at the home on Saturday when the incident took place, which caused upset for the 28-year-old.

No arrests

British media reports indicate that there have been no arrests made yet concerning this incident.

In a public statement, the local Surrey police said an investigation has taken place regarding the burglary, where jewellery and watches were stolen, but there have been no threats of violence towards the family.