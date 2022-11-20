 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: England closes in on finally winning another World Cup

Associated Press
Nov 20, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

The successes of 2018 and Euro 2020 have felt ahead of the curve with the promise that a raft of players would ripen in time for this year's competition.

Harry Kane clinched England's first knockout stage victory over Germany since 1966. In the 55 years since England beat the Germans in the World Cup final, the Three Lions had endured a painful litany of defeats against Die Mannschaft when the stakes were highest. (Image: Reuters)

It's been nine years since then-English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke set the national team the bold target of winning the 2022 World Cup. While that aim may not feel as fanciful as it once did, the issues Dyke said had held England back for nearly 50 years, since its only triumph in 1966, remain just as pertinent ahead of Monday’s opening Group B game against Iran.

A Premier League awash with global talent means fewer home-grown players in the top flight for England coach Gareth Southgate to pick from. In 2013, Dyke described it as a “frightening trend” and said “English football is a tanker that needs turning.”

“The problem is serious, very serious,” he said in a speech that has been proven correct, not least because England has so far met or surpassed his targets in spite of ongoing concerns still not being fully addressed.

Those headline goals included to “at least" reach the semifinals of the 2020 European Championship. England lost to Italy on penalties in the final of last year’s tournament, which was delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

