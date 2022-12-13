 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia's road to the semifinal

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 13, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia has made consecutive semifinals at FIFA World Cups thanks to a team effort led by its talisman Luka Modric.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and teammates celebrate after qualifying to the next round after defeating Brazil in the penalty shoot-out.

Croatia's USP is to always take the game until the deep end and snatch a win, and that is exactly what it has successfully done in the previous two rounds. In its last six FIFA knockout games, five of those have gone to a penalty shootout, which the European side has triumphed in including the one against Brazil in the quarterfinal. The only other time Croatia did not play beyond the usual 90 minutes was the 4-2 defeat to France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

So, one can expect Croatia to continue with its tried and tested formula against Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates in tonight's semifinal at the Lusail Stadium, which is scheduled for 12:30 am IST.

Let us now take a look at the 2018 finalist's road to the final four.

How did it begin?

Croatia was drawn in Group F alongside Morocco, Belgium, and Canada and it opened its account against fellow surprise package Morocco. There was nothing to separate the two teams as the game ended as a 0-0 draw.

What happened next?