FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia's road to the semifinal

Croatia's USP is to always take the game until the deep end and snatch a win, and that is exactly what it has successfully done in the previous two rounds. In its last six FIFA knockout games, five of those have gone to a penalty shootout, which the European side has triumphed in including the one against Brazil in the quarterfinal. The only other time Croatia did not play beyond the usual 90 minutes was the 4-2 defeat to France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

So, one can expect Croatia to continue with its tried and tested formula against Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates in tonight's semifinal at the Lusail Stadium, which is scheduled for 12:30 am IST.

Let us now take a look at the 2018 finalist's road to the final four.

How did it begin?

Croatia was drawn in Group F alongside Morocco, Belgium, and Canada and it opened its account against fellow surprise package Morocco. There was nothing to separate the two teams as the game ended as a 0-0 draw.

What happened next?

Croatia then faced Canada and roundly beat the North Americans 4-1. The Checkered Ones conceded the first goal of the match but that seemed to have spurred them on. Two goals from Andrej Kramarić either side of the half-time break, and one goal apiece from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer saw Croatia bag three crucial points ahead of a tense final group match against a much-fancied Belgium team. A loss would have seen it crash out in the group stage, especially since Morocco beat Canada to bag seven points and top the group. But Croatia advanced by the barest of margins by drawing 0-0 against Belgium, who somehow failed to win as substitute Romelu Lukaku missed four gilt-edged chances. With a second placed finish, Croatia set up a Round of 16 date against the giant-killing Asian powerhouse that is Japan. How did it fare? Croatia brought out its USP by taking the game deep against Japan. The Asian team scored first through Daizen Maeda in the 43rd minute but Croatia equalised in the 55th minute thanks to Ivan Perisic. Neither team found a winner in the rest of the regulation time, and in the 30 minutes after, as the game headed to a penalty shootout. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic stepped up for his country as he saved three penalties of Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic sealed the deal with his unstoppable penalty to claim a 3-1 win. Brazil awaited the Croatians in the quarterfinal and Luka Modric's warriors dug deep yet again. As the game headed towards penalties with the score reading 0-0 in extra time, Neymar showed his class and coolly slotted in the roof of the net in the 105th minute for his 77th international goal. Croatian players slumped to the ground as the writing was on the wall for the team. However, Croatia's never-say-die attitude saw it equalise in the 117th minute, and the hero for the team was Bruno Petkovic. As the referee blew the whistle just a few minutes later to signify penalties, the South Americans looked dejected while Croatia was pumped up after the late equaliser. And that body language was obvious to see as Rodrygo missed Brazil's opening penalty while Croatia scored four in a row. Marquinhos stepped up to take the fourth penalty with the score reading 4-2 as Neymar, the fifth penalty taker, looked on helplessly praying for a miracle. Unfortunately, the PSG defender missed the do-or-die spot kick that saw the entire Croatian team run towards goalkeeper Livakovic in ecstasy on a minefield of dejected Brazilians. Semifinal Croatia takes on Argentina in the semifinal at the Lusail Stadium, at 12:30 am IST. It has already dumped one South American powerhouse out of the tournament. Can Luka Moric and Co. repeat the giant-killing act and deny Lionel Messi a chance to bag the one trophy that has eluded the genius Number 10?

Amrit Ramakrishnan

