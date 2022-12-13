FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Argentina - Preview

Croatia will lock horns with Argentina in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday night. The match will be played at Lusail Stadium, at 12:30 am IST. Both teams arrive at the final-four stage on the back of a nervous penalty shootout win in their respective quarterfinal match. Croatia dumped Brazil 4-2 on penalties while Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties in a feisty encounter that saw 16 yellow cards and one red card.

Lionel Messi is just two games away from cementing his all-time greatness status and his Argentina side will head into the game with full confidence.

Argentina line-up

The South Americans do not have any major injury concerns ahead of this high-octane semifinal clash against Croatia but will have two players not taking part. Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna are ruled out due to suspension.

Coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to stick to the tried and tested 4-3-3 formation. While Nahuel Molina, who impressed in his last outing at right-back, is expected to keep his place, Nicolas Tagliafico will step in for Acuna at the left-back position. The centre-backs Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi will continue to patrol the heart of Argentina's defence.

The midfield three will consist of Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandes, and Alexis Mac Allister with De Paul doing the 'dirty work' while the latter two will help Argentina move on the front foot.

Lionel Messi will be the focal point of Argentina's front three with Julian Alvarez and Angel Di Maria on either side of the diminutive genius. Emi Martine is the first-choice goalkeeper. ExpectedLineup (4-3-3): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez Croatia line-up Luka Modric and Co. will also line up in a 4-3-3, which has become football's default formation over the last decade or so. Croatia, like Argentina, does not have any players missing out through injuries so expect the Europeans to put out their strongest XI. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic has been the team's star in the last two rounds, shining in penalty shootouts against Japan and Brazil, and will be key to Croatia keeping the South Americans at bay. The impressive Josip Juranovic will start as the right-back while Borna Sosa will patrol the other flank at left-back. The youth and experienced combination of Josko Gvardiol and Dejan Lovren will be at the heart of Croatia’s defence. Croatia's midfield three of talisman Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, and Mateo Kovacic is the team's strongest trio. Like Argentina's De Paul, Brozovic will be doing the defensive duties while Kovacic and Modric will lead Croatia's midfield towards the opposition goal. The front three of Ivan Perisic and Mario Pasalic, in wide positions, and Bruno Petkovic as the main striker, will be tasked at penetrating the Argentine defence. Expected Lineup (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Pasalic, Petkovic, Perisic History The two teams met each other in the 1998 FIFA World Cup group stage with La Albiceleste prevailing 1-0. However, the Checkered Ones scored a brilliant 3-0 win against Argentina at Russia 2018. The core of that Croatian team is still around and will attempt to repeat the feat against Lionel Messi and Co in Lusail tonight.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

