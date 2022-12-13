 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Argentina - Preview

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 13, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia has already sent one South American giant packing from the tournament. Will they repeat the feat against Lionel Messi's Argentina?

Croatia will lock horns with Argentina in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday night. The match will be played at Lusail Stadium, at 12:30 am IST. Both teams arrive at the final-four stage on the back of a nervous penalty shootout win in their respective quarterfinal match. Croatia dumped Brazil 4-2 on penalties while Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties in a feisty encounter that saw 16 yellow cards and one red card.

Lionel Messi is just two games away from cementing his all-time greatness status and his Argentina side will head into the game with full confidence.

Argentina line-up

The South Americans do not have any major injury concerns ahead of this high-octane semifinal clash against Croatia but will have two players not taking part. Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna are ruled out due to suspension.

Coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to stick to the tried and tested 4-3-3 formation. While Nahuel Molina, who impressed in his last outing at right-back, is expected to keep his place, Nicolas Tagliafico will step in for Acuna at the left-back position. The centre-backs Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi will continue to patrol the heart of Argentina's defence.

The midfield three will consist of Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandes, and Alexis Mac Allister with De Paul doing the 'dirty work' while the latter two will help Argentina move on the front foot.