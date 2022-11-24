 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo’s Portugal faces Ghana, and other matches today

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

FIFA World Cup Qatar: Check the schedule for day 5 of the tournament.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session on November 21.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 enters its fifth day today. Here are the matches scheduled to take place:

Portugal vs Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo will participate in his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal with a Group H match against Ghana --the bottom-most team in the championship.

The match takes place after the cancellation of Ronaldo's contract by Manchester United.

The game is scheduled for 9.30 pm (IST) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud.

Also read : Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup