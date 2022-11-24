FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo’s Portugal faces Ghana, and other matches today

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session on November 21.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 enters its fifth day today. Here are the matches scheduled to take place:

Portugal vs Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo will participate in his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal with a Group H match against Ghana --the bottom-most team in the championship.

The match takes place after the cancellation of Ronaldo's contract by Manchester United.

The game is scheduled for 9.30 pm (IST) at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud.

Also read : Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup

Uruguay vs South Korea

Uruguay is being seen as the favourite to proceed in the World Cup alongside Portugal, CBS Sports reported. But team South Korea, particularly the center back Min-Jae Kim, will be the ones of watch out for.

The match takes place at 6.30 pm at Education City Stadium.

Switzerland vs Cameroon

The Group G teams will clash at 3.30 pm today at the Al Janoub Stadium.

This will be the opening match of Group G and the first-ever contest between the two countries.

Switzerland, on the back of recent successes, will hope to start the tournament successfully by defeating their opponents.

For Cameroon, this will be the eighth appearance at FIFA. The team has been waiting for a World Cup since FIFA 2002, when it beat Saudi Arabia 1-0.

Brazil vs Serbia

The Brazil-Serbia game is scheduled to take place at 12.30 am at the Lusail Stadium.

Brazil is a five-time World Cup-winning team with a history of having iconic players. The 2022 squad is led by Neymar Jr and will feature some new faces.

Brazil beat Serbia four years ago but the team has since become stronger, finishing ahead of Portugal in the qualifying stage.