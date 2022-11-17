 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 - Cristiano Ronaldo: On-the-wane talisman looking to sign off in style

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a tough few months going into Qatar, with an ugly saga brewing between him and his club Manchester United. However, he will focus all his energy on Portugal in a quest for World Cup glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a torrid start to 2022-23 after spending a summer battling personal and professional problems.

Cristiano Ronaldo is an evergreen icon in world football. The Portuguese superstar has won every imaginable individual and team award most players would give a limb for. However, there is one trophy that has eluded the 37-year-old; a World Cup title for his country.

He will unsurprisingly be in focus in Qatar as he leads a star-studded Portuguese side in what will likely be his final outing in a World Cup. With 7 goals to his name in FIFA World Cups, he is the second-highest scorer amongst active players behind Germany's Thomas Mueller (10). Should he score at least once, in Qatar, Ronaldo will be the first male footballer to score in five different World Cup editions.

However, the journey to Qatar 2022 has not been easy for the veteran forward.

Football fans haven't heard the trademark "Suiiii" a lot this season. Why? Because Cristiano Ronaldo has had a torrid start to 2022-23 after spending a summer battling personal and professional problems.

It all started when speculation was rife regarding his future at Manchester United during the off-season summer break. The Portuguese superstar was angling for a move away from Old Trafford in an attempt to continue playing in the Champions League; a competition United is not part of this year. During this period, Ronaldo went through personal problems after his infant daughter developed health complications that forced him to miss pre-season with the club.

After failing to secure a transfer away from the club, his situation deteriorated as the season began. He lost his starting spot after manager Erik Ten Hag chose to trust younger players, and his relationship with the latter deteriorated as Ronaldo spent more time on the bench. Things reached a head last week when Ronaldo gave an unauthorised television interview in which he slammed the manager. He claimed to have no respect for Ten Haag and that the club had "betrayed" him.

However, despite the controversy still being fresh on everybody's mind, Ronaldo will focus all his energies on Portugal. End of an era