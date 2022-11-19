 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on on big stage to restore reputation

Associated Press
Nov 19, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST

A man of seemingly boundless self-belief is struggling to accept the effects of age and banking on the World Cup to launch a glorious final act to his remarkable career.

Not for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo is trusting himself to deliver on the big stage.

His explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week has set the stage for a make-or-break few weeks for the 37-year-old Portugal forward and left him with little room to maneuver if it goes wrong.

It's quite the gamble. But for Ronaldo, who has written his own story in a trophy-laden career, it's unlikely failure has even been considered.

He has very deliberately ensured the focus is on him in Qatar by waging a public war with Manchester United and putting himself on the market.

The question is whether it is a case of self-belief or self-delusion.