FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete schedule of matches today

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 26, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

FIFA World Cup: Defending champion France faces Denmark, while Saudi Arabia takes on Poland.

Football fans will see Argentina and France back in action on day seven of FIFA World Cup 2022. Here is the full schedule in Qatar for today.

1) Tunisia vs Australia (3.30 pm)

Group D teams Tunisia and Australia meet at Al Janoub stadium for what will be the second match for each of them.

Tunisia held Denmark to a 0-0 draw earlier this week and both teams now have one point each in Group D. Australia has none in the group led by France.

"There’s a bit more pressure because Australia have nothing to lose now. It’s like a final for them,” Tunisia's Mohamed Dräger said was quoted as saying by AP. “We need to be ready like (Tuesday). With the same spirit and the same concentration we can achieve something.”

2) Poland vs Saudi Arabia (6.30 pm)