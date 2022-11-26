FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete schedule of matches today

FIFA World Cup 2022: Check which teams are playing on day 7.

Football fans will see Argentina and France back in action on day seven of FIFA World Cup 2022. Here is the full schedule in Qatar for today.

1) Tunisia vs Australia (3.30 pm)

Group D teams Tunisia and Australia meet at Al Janoub stadium for what will be the second match for each of them.

Tunisia held Denmark to a 0-0 draw earlier this week and both teams now have one point each in Group D. Australia has none in the group led by France.

"There’s a bit more pressure because Australia have nothing to lose now. It’s like a final for them,” Tunisia's Mohamed Dräger said was quoted as saying by AP. “We need to be ready like (Tuesday). With the same spirit and the same concentration we can achieve something.”

2) Poland vs Saudi Arabia (6.30 pm)

The two teams, part of Group C, will face-off in the World Cup for the first time.

Saudi Arabia sit on top of Group C after their stunning win over Argentina, while Poland drew 1-1 with Mexico.

If Saudi Arabia beats Poland, they could grab a spot in the knockout rounds.

3) France vs Denmark (9.30 pm)

This crucial match could see defending World Cup champion France progress to round 16, while Denmark faces the possibility of an early exit from the tournament

France had a spectacular start on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory against Australia, while the Danish side drew 0-0 against Tunisia.

4) Argentina vs Mexico (12.30 am, Sunday)

Argentina will face Mexico after suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia. The pressure is on for the Lionel Messi-led side to win the game and progress from Group C.