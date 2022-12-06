FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil break records in 'Samba' performance against South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's Neymar celebrates with his team after scoring his team's second goal against South Korea from the penalty spot.

Brazil booked a quarterfinal spot after shipping four goals past a hapless South Korean side at Stadium 974 on Monday. The contest was decided within the half-hour mark with the score reading 3-0 as Vinicius Jr., Neymar, and Richarlison all got on to the scoresheet. Midfielder Lucas Pacqueta wrapped things up in the 36th minute by making it 4-0 to Brazil, however, South Korea did pull one back in the 76th minute through a wonder strike by Paik Seung-ho. But it proved to be nothing more than just a mere consolation goal.



26 - Brazil have now used all 26 members of their squad at the 2022 World Cup (including three goalkeepers), becoming the first side in World Cup history to use as many as 26 players at a single edition. Contribution. pic.twitter.com/BidgkRss4Q

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2022

While Brazil danced around defenders and in celebration of its goals, the players and the team broke a few records as they put on a show for the whole world.

Everybody gets a game

When coach Tite brought off the main goalkeeper Alisson Becker for third-choice gloveman Weverton Pereira da Silva in the 80th minute, Brazil became the first nation in the history of the FIFA World Cup to use all 26 players in one edition.

Of course, Brazil was in a position to do that since the game had already been long won. However, this gesture from Tite won the hearts of many football fans.



4 - This is just the second time Brazil have scored four goals in the opening half of a #FIFAWorldCup match, also doing so against Mexico in 1954. Entertainers. pic.twitter.com/MqwWumPV9b — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2022

Goals galore

When Pacqueta volleyed past the South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu, Brazil scored 4 goals in one half only for the second time in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The last time the Seleção did so was in 1954, against Mexico.

Neymar in elite company

There were concerns regarding the Brazil talisman's fitness ahead of the game, with rumours stating Neymar would only make a cameo appearance against the Koreans. However, the PSG forward recovered well over the last couple of days and made it to the starting XI.

In the 10th minute, he scored from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 to the South Americans and in the process became only the third Brazilian player to score in three different editions of the World Cup.

The other two?

The Brazilian Ronaldo (R9) and the great Pele