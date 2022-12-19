FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi wearing Arab cloak angers western journalists

As Lionel Messi prepared to lift the elusive World Cup title that has evaded him throughout his illustrious career, images of the Argentine 'GOAT' being draped in a traditional cloak by the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, has angered a section of western journalists covering the tournament. Known as the Bisht, Messi was draped in the traditional black robe as he hopped and skipped to his joyous teammates to celebrate a victory they will never forget.

While many social media users praised Messi for donning the robe, western Twitter users, including journalists covering the event in Qatar, accused Qatar of hijacking the iconic moment.

Even Messi's former teammate Pablo Zabaleta, who is part of BBC's coverage, said: “Just why? There’s no reason to do that.” Host and former England footballer Gary Lineker stated it was “a shame they’ve covered his shirt” during what was “a magic moment”.

However, Lionel Messi seemed unfazed by wearing the traditional cloak that is worn by the royals, especially in Qatari culture, and supposedly given to warriors "after a victory in battle".

And Argentina did win a battle against the brilliant French side in a tense encounter that lasted more than two hours. The World Cup was decided in penalties after the pulsating encounter saw the two teams share six goals equally, with France's Kylian Mbappe netting a hat-trick.

However, Messi and his Argentine teammates triumphed in the ensuing shootout 4-2 to lift the country's third-ever World Cup, and its first since 1986 when the legendary Diego Maradona starred in La Albiceleste's win in Mexico.