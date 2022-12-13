 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's road to the semifinal

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 13, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi is just two games away from ultimate glory. However, his Argentina side will first have to overcome a stubborn Croatia side in the semifinal.

After a poor start to the campaign, La Albiceleste have done well to climb back into the scheme of things after it looked like they were heading to a shock exit from the group stage. Lionel Messi showed why he is largely considered one of the best players to have ever played the game, as he put in brilliant performances in every game after the opening defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Let us take a look at Argentina's road to the semifinal.

How did it begin?

Argentina was drawn into Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Poland, and Mexico and it made the worst possible start to the campaign. Despite opening the scoring through Messi, Argentina succumbed to a tactical masterclass from Saudi Arabia as the Middle Eastern side ended up 2-1 winners. With Mexico and Poland up next, many expected this defeat would be the end of the road for Number 10 and his Argentina side.

What happened next?