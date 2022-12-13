FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's road to the semifinal

After a poor start to the campaign, La Albiceleste have done well to climb back into the scheme of things after it looked like they were heading to a shock exit from the group stage. Lionel Messi showed why he is largely considered one of the best players to have ever played the game, as he put in brilliant performances in every game after the opening defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Let us take a look at Argentina's road to the semifinal.

How did it begin?

Argentina was drawn into Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Poland, and Mexico and it made the worst possible start to the campaign. Despite opening the scoring through Messi, Argentina succumbed to a tactical masterclass from Saudi Arabia as the Middle Eastern side ended up 2-1 winners. With Mexico and Poland up next, many expected this defeat would be the end of the road for Number 10 and his Argentina side.

What happened next?

However, if his illustrious career has taught football fans something it would be that you never write Messi off. The forward brought on his A game against a tough Mexico side as he inspired Argentina to a 2-0 win. He unleashed a vicious strike from outside the box in the 64th minute to open the scoring and assisted Enzo Fernandez's wonder strike in the 87th minute to help Argentina secure a crucial win and rescue the side from the brink of a first-round exit. Despiting missing a penalty in the match, Messi still shone against Poland in the final group game as second-half strikes from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez saw Argentina win 2-0. The South Americans secured a Round-of-16 spot as Group C winners and set up a date with Australia. How did Argentina fare? The opening-day defeat to Saudi Arabia seemed like a vague memory as Messi put in yet another masterclass, in his 1,000th professional game. He opened the scoring with a trademark left-footed finish from just outside the penalty box before Julian Alvarez made it 2-0 in the 57th minute. Messi could have scored at least twice more and created numerous chances for his teammates, including one in the 89th minute for Lautaro Martínez. Despite having only the goalkeeper to beat, the Inter Milan attacker skied the ball into the stands. Argentina beat Australia 2-1 and marched towards a quarterfinal date against the Netherlands. And what a game it was. The tense battle between the two traditional heavyweights lived up to its high-profile billing as tackles and yellow cards were in abundance with both sets of players losing their emotional balance. Argentina was cruising at one point thanks to goals from Nahuel Molina and Messi himself, as the South Americans were coasting to a semifinal appearance. However, substitute Wout Weghorst was the hero for the Dutch as he scored a quick brace, with the equalising goal coming in the last kick of the game in the 11th minute of injury time. He forced the game into 30 minutes of extra time, with neither side able to find a winner. Argentina then went on to claim a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands, with the winning penalty starting a fracas between the two teams. Semifinal The two teams have met only five times before, with only two of those matches coming in the FIFA World Cups. However, the last time Argentina faced Croatia was in the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage, where the Checkered Ones came out on top 3-0 with talisman Luka Modric scoring one of the goals. Messi will look to avenge that defeat against a Croatia side that still has a few players from that 2018 squad in its ranks. This time, however, the stakes are at an all-time high.

Amrit Ramakrishnan

