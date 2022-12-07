 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World CUP 2022: Arab world rejoices as Morocco reach World Cup quarter-final

Dec 07, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

From Baghdad to Casablanca, fans cheered as Morocco became the first Arabic-speaking country to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, the first held in an Arab country. They won 3-0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw following extra time.

Morocco (AP Photo)

Moroccans wildly celebrating their team's historic World Cup knockout victory over Spain on Tuesday were joined by people across the Middle East and North Africa ecstatic at what they saw as a victory for the entire Arab world.

In Rabat, where fans had crowded cafes for hours beforehand to watch the game, people jammed downtown roads leading to a square where fans had partied after previous Morocco victories, flags waving from their windows and horns furiously sounding.

"It's the first time I had this feeling!" said Fahd Belbachir, on his way to the city centre. "We're so proud."

Leaders from across the Arab world showered praise on the Moroccan side.

"Congratulations to the Atlas lions, you delighted us. Wow Morocco, you did it again!", Queen Rania of Jordan wrote on Twitter.